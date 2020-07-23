By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
WYTHEVILLE, Va. — Another COVID-19 related death has been reported in the Wytheville, Va., area.
The Virginia Department of Health reported the second virus death Thursday morning. No other details were immediately released regarding the case. The first virus-related death in Wythe occurred earlier in the pandemic.
Another nine virus-related hospitalizations have been reported in Wythe County. The county’s cumulative total of COVID-19 cases to date stands at 83.
Virus-related deaths also have been reported in Wise County, three deaths; Washington County, four deaths; Scott County, two deaths; Smyth County, one death; and Montgomery County, three deaths.
Mercer County in neighboring West Virginia also had a virus-related death at Princeton Community Hospital earlier in the pandemic during the state-ordered shutdown period. But officials at the Mercer County Health Department said that death involved a transient who traveled to Mercer County during the shutdown period but didn’t live in Mercer County. As a result, the individual’s death is not counted as an official virus death in Mercer County.
New virus cases also were reported again Thursday morning in Tazewell and Buchanan counties, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The new case in Tazewell County brings the county’s cumulative total of virus cases to date to 55 with one recent hospitalization.
A new case in Buchanan County brought the county’s cumulative total of virus cases to date to 62 with two hospitalizations.
Virginia does not currently release data regarding recoveries and active cases. Although some have called upon the administration of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, to release this data, it is still not currently available.
Without official confirmation, it can only be assumed that the majority of the older virus cases in the Southwest Virginia counties involve people who have already recovered from the virus and are no longer in quarantine.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.