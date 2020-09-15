By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLAND, Va. — A second COVID-19 related death has been reported in Bland County.
The second virus-related death for Bland County was confirmed Tuesday morning by the Virginia Department of Health.
While the number of confirmed coronavirus cases to date in Bland County didn’t change Tuesday — the cumulative total stands at 64 cases with two hospitalizations — the number of virus-related deaths did increase from one to two.
The Virginia Department of Health doesn’t release the age or gender of COVID-19 related deaths. The health department also doesn’t provide a tally of active virus cases, or the number of recoveries.
The Daily Telegraph has a message in with the Virginia Department of Health regarding Bland County’s second death. The story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.
