BLUEFIELD — Many people are welcoming new pets into their homes during self-quarantine and the “Stay at Home” order in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, because of the abundance of free time to train them.
One local rescue is continuing operations during uncertain times to place cats in their forever homes.
On Saturday, April 11, Second Chance for Cats set appointments every hour at their facility and met with prospective adopters who were there to meet the resident cats. After each appointment, the rescue was cleaned in preparation for the next appointment.
In a press release, co-founder of Second Chance for Cats, Elizabeth MacDonald said, “We wiped down doors, door handles, the table where we allowed the adopters to sit and visit with the cat or kitten being considered between every appointment to keep our adopters and volunteers safe. It was a busy and very rewarding day!”
On Saturday alone, 11 cats and kittens found new homes through this effort by the rescue.
Adoptable cats and kittens can be seen online on Adopt-A-pet at https://www.adoptapet.com/adoption_rescue/88520 and petfinder.com at https://www.petfinder.com/member/us/wv/bluefield/second-chance-for-cats-wv199/
Or, you can follow Second Chance for Cats on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SecondChancecats. Appointments can be made by contacting the volunteers and founders through their Facebook page.
