PEARISBURG, Va. — A Clifton Forge woman’s boyfriend has also been charged in connection with the Sunday morning abduction of a 2-year-old boy from a Giles County church.
Giles County Commonwealth’s Attorney Robert Lilley Jr. said Tuesday the woman, Nancy Fridley, and her boyfriend, Bobby Lee Taylor, both remain behind bars in Alleghany County and charged in the abduction of Noah Trout.
Trout, who was found safe, was taken from a church nursery at Riverside Baptist Church in Ripplemead Sunday morning during services.
An Amber Alert was issued and after Fridley was found to be a person of interest the Giles County Sheriff’s Department led other law enforcement agencies in conducting a surveillance on Fridley’s home in Clifton Forge.
Trout was located Monday afternoon in that home.
Fridley was charged with abduction and child endangerment as well as drug possession, and Taylor was charged with abduction and drug possession. Charges were lodged and the couple arraigned in Alleghany County, where Taylor will remain.
Lilley said Fridley only faces the drug charge (meth) in Alleghany County with the abduction and child endangerment charges in Giles County.
“At some point, she will be moved here and taken to the Dublin jail,” he said.
No information related to a motive has yet been released.
“Once she gets here in Giles County I am sure more information will be made public at that time,” Lilley said, but he does not know the timeframe. “I don’t know if there are other charges here at this point. This is an ongoing investigation.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
