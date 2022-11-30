West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner is considering throwing his hat into the ring to run for the Republican nomination for governor in 2024.
Gov. Jim Justice’s term ends in 2024 and he cannot run for governor again.
“Come January, I will make a final decision, and I will make an official announcement of my intentions at that time,” Warner said in an announcement Tuesday. “I look forward to continuing my life of service, and to working to make West Virginia a better place to live, work and raise a family for generations to come.”
Warner said that since the mid-term election he has spoken to people across the state and received “very positive reactions” to accomplishments made in the Secretary of State’s office under his leadership. He was elected to his current position in 2016 by upsetting Democrat incumbent Natalie Tennant.
“People want a leader who will continue the serious work which needs to be done to improve education, promote West Virginia energy production, build out infrastructure, and enhance our economy,” he said. “This is why I am giving every consideration to running for Governor in 2024.”
Warner said in his announcement that leadership is the key to success and his more than 25 years in the U.S. Army taught him that “leadership is attained through actions, not words.”
“Leaders emerge from battle, from being on the ground where the action is,” he said. “Leaders arise out of experience; people follow those they trust, who lead from the front. I am a battle-tested constitutional conservative who has served on the ground, from military deployments on four continents to some of America’s most challenging fronts — elections and election integrity. Just as I took on this challenge and brought our state recognition as best in the country, I am ready to confront West Virginia’s challenges head on.”
“People and experiences across West Virginia shaped me into the person I am today,” he added. “Each pillar of my life – God, family, country, and business — instilled a desire to serve, and molded me as a leader who sets priorities, builds teams, and takes care of people. I wake up every day with a burning desire to serve West Virginia and make it better.”
Warner said he is “humbled to have been given the opportunity to serve as Secretary of State.”
“Now, I look forward to continuing my service to West Virginia, and to give back to the state that molded me into the person I am, and the state that has given me so much,” he said. “Come January, I will make a final decision, and I will make an official announcement of my intentions at that time. I look forward to continuing my life of service, and to working to make West Virginia a better place to live, work and raise a family for generations to come.”
Del. Moore Capito, R-Kanawha County, son of U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, announced on MetroNews “Talkline” Tuesday he will run for the GOP nomination to replace Justice.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey recently said he may consider a run for the nomination for that seat, but he also included interest in the U.S. Senate seat now held by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin as well as running for reelection.
Morrisey lost in a bid to unseat Manchin in 2018.
Manchin has not yet announced his plans for 2018 but speculation has spread that if he does not run for reelection he may have an interest in once again being Governor, a position he held from 2005 to 2010 before taking the late Sen. Robert Byrd’s seat left vacant by his death.
Second District Congressman Alex Mooney has already announced he wants the GOP nod to run for Manchin’s seat in 2024.
Justice said recently he is “seriously, seriously considering” seeking Manchin’s Senate seat as well.
Chris Rose, a McDowell County native, fourth-generation coal miner and 2012 graduate of Bluefield State University, has also announced his candidacy for the GOP nomination to run for Manchin’s seat.
Rose describes himself in his campaign material as “an ultra-MAGA conservative and political outsider who stands with President Trump and believes we must always put America first.”
Rose now lives in Monongalia County.
Republicans dominated the mid-terms in the state earlier this month, unseating several Democratic legislators who had already seen their ranks diminish.
After the Nov. 8 election, the state Senate will have 34 GOP members to only 11 Democrats next year.
In the House of Delegates, Republicans will have 78 seats to only 22 for Democrats.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
