BLUEFIELD — With Autumn fast approaching, there are several fall festivals and events coming up in the area throughout September and October.
First up is the 19th annual Culturefest that will be at the Appalachian South Folklife Center in Pipestem starting on September 8 through September 11.
This festival is a world music and arts festival that will include several artists and live music from people like Jonathan Scales Fourchestra, The Fritz, Keenan Rainer Music road Co., and many more.
Then in Pearisburg, Va. at JBR Vineyards on September 8 there will be the Paw Paw Festival from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
This festival will be celebrating everything Paw Paw fruit.
In that same weekend on September 10, the town of Bluefield, Va. will be holding its 42nd annual Autumn Jamboree from 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in downtown Bluefield.
There will be a Galaxy Simulator, a football obstacle course, and an Xcape-Z51 trailer that is zombie and circus themed. There will also be bouncy houses and inflatables along with a beer and wine garden and the Beach Nite Band performing up until the closing firework show.
The Mercer County Heritage Festival will also be joining the list of activities for that same weekend with it being on September 9 and 10 at the Glenwood 4H Camp.
It will include story telling, live history characters, live music acts, vendors, a Civil War era Ball, and much more.
Bluewell will also be having their 7th annual Bluewell Community FunDay on Sept. 11 at the Voice of Worship Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. They will have food, prizes inflatables, rides and several other events.
In Tazewell, the Crab Orchard Corn Maze and Pisgha Pumpking Patch will be returning for the 9th year from September 16 until October 30.
The corn maze will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through those dates Friday being from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. until dark.
The theme this year is “Bee Amazed,” and there will be wagon rides and “punkin’ chuckin’” contests to earn prizes for hitting a target they have set up.
Tazewell County also has the Cedar Bluff Heritage Festival coming up on September 16 and 17 in the town of Cedar Bluff.
There will be several vendors and live music, and on the September 16, the weekend will be kicked off with ad Open Mic Night at the Big Top at 1053 Cedar Valley Drive. Also they will have a beer garden and a corn hole tournament starting at 6 p.m. that night.
On Saturday, September 17, the music will be at the Big Top, Town Center, and the Old Mill with genres including bluegrass, gospel, rock, and county. There will be food and crafts throughout the whole town too.
Back on the West Virginia side, the Camp Creek State Park Fall Festival is going to held on Saturday, September 17 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will be food, live music, a craft show, a flea market, apple butter making, and wagon rides to Campbell Waterfalls.
The groups performing will be Eddie Marrs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Hidden Mountain Treasures from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Also on September 17, Wytheville, Va. will be having WyvaCon 2022! A New Hope at the Wythville Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
This convention will be several panels, costume contests, and great gaming things going on while also having national, award winning artists present.
Princeton Autumn Fest is set to happen September 24 on Mercer Street, and while things are still being planned as of now, there are strong chances of bounce houses, several different vendors, live music, and food.
On the other side of Mercer County in Bluefield,Oktoberfest in the Park will also be on September 24 at 3 p.m. in Bluefield City Park, and it will have live music, food, and several options of craft beers from the region.
Also on September 24, the Tazewell County will be hosting the Burkes Garden Festival on Burkes Garden Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This festival will be filled with arts and crafts, a Pioneer camp, several forms of entertainment, and food from several different vendors.
To finish out the night of September 24, the Gary Bowling House of Art will be hosting the “Nurtured Nature” art showy N.C. Nisbet from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Rounding out the list of events, Oktobrewfest in Tazewell County will be October 1 on Main Street in Tazewell from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
There will be a concert and several tasting of many craft beers going on.
For tickets to the festival, visit their Facebook event.
— Contact Kassidy Brown at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
