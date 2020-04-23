BLUEFIELD — A vehicle was pulled out of Kee Dam in Bluefield Wednesday afternoon after it rolled into the water Tuesday night while the driver was checking a tire.
“We received a call around 10 p.m., Tuesday night that a driver exited the vehicle and then the vehicle began rolling and went into the dam,” West Virginia State trooper D.B. Whited said. “She had a low tire and stopped to check it.”
When troopers arrived on scene Tuesday night, the black Kia Sportage was submerged under water.
The search for the submerged vehicle started shortly after noon on Wednesday. Divers from the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department along with members of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources were called out Wednesday to start the search for the vehicle.
Three boats started the search, dragging the water for approximately four hours in an attemot to get the location of the car, but nothing was found.
Two divers then continued the search.
“The water was dark and murky,” said Ed Richmond, a fire department diver. “The visibility is about 6 inches.”
Richmond was treated by Princeton Rescue Squad after coming out of the water with a body temperature of 92.4 degrees.
At 4:10 p.m. the divers popped out of the water saying they had found it.
“It was around 25 feet under water,” Richmond said.
A cable was wrapped around the tire and pulled out by a tow truck.
The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department along with some good samaritans also helped in the search and recovery.
No one was injured in the incident.
