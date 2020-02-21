BLUEFIELD — Two search warrants executed by the Bluefield Police Department netted narcotis, guns, cash and four arrests.
The police department executed two search warrants in the last 48 hours on Giles Street and Carter Street in Bluefield, a police department statement said Friday.
Those search warrants resulted in the following: four arrests with charges ranging from possession with intent to deliver schedule I & II; felon in possession of a firearm, stolen firearm, possession of controlled substance schedule V and other charges, the statement said.
The following items were taken into custody as well:
• Glock .40 Cal Handgun
• Taurus 9MM Handgun
• 177 grams of marijuana
• Oxycodone tablets
• Hydrocodone tablets
• Digital scales
• Bottle of promethazine cough suppressant
• Undisclosed amount of crack cocaine
• USD currency in excess of $13,600.00
• Two apple iPhone
Sergeant Detective K.L. Adams and Patrolman R.V. Johnson were the lead investigators in this case. The following assisted: K-9 Thor, Sgt BW Copenhaver, Ptlm F.B. Ingole, Det. K.L. Ross, Ptlm AE Green, K-9 Ace, Sgt. J.M. Danieley, Ptlm K.N. Wright, K-9 Maverick, K-9 Ptlm T.M. Beggs and Ptlm D.L. Bishop.
The statement said the names of the suspect are not being released at this time.
