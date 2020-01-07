IAEGER – A man is facing drug possession and distribution charges after McDowell County deputies executed a search warrant in the Sandy Huff area near Iaeger.
Upon executing the search warrant, deputies discovered methamphetamine and other controlled substances, Chief Deputy James Muncy with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
Deputies arrested Jody Worthington, 27, on charges including possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, methamphetamine; unlawful possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, suboxone; unlawful possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, marijuana; and maintaining a dwelling for selling controlled substances, Muncy said. Worthington was arrested Monday after the warrant was executed.
Worthington was arraigned before Magistrate Richard Vandyke and a $50,000 cash-only bond was set. He was remanded into the McDowell County Holding Unit to await transport to the Southwestern Regional Jail. Deputy P.S. Mullins is the investigating officer in this case, Muncy said.
