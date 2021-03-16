PRINCETON — Mercer County’s judges plan to meet this week and discuss possible appointments to a magisterial post which was vacated last week when the current magistrate resigned after a scandal involving inappropriate behavior and sexual harassment.
Charles Poe submitted his letter of resignation March 12 to Mercer County Circuit Court Judge William Sadler after a probe by the Supreme Court Judicial Investigation Commission (JIC) into alleged “inappropriate sexual, homophobic and racist comments” to a frequent visitor at the courthouse. An investigation was started Jan. 26 after an ethics complaint was filed against Poe.
The search is underway for a new county magistrate. Sadler, who is currently the court’s chief judge, said Monday that he planned to meet this week with Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope and Circuit Court Judge Mark Wills about possible candidates for the appointment.
“Whenever there’s a vacancy in the office of magistrate, the chief circuit court judge in the county where the vacancy occurs consults with any other judges in that jurisdiction and then makes an appointment, and that appointment will be until the next election,” Sadler said.
Sadler said that he would be meeting with Swope and Wills “hopefully within the next week or so and discuss anybody who has expressed interest and make an appointment. I have had people send me letters and express an interest, and that’s probably the best way to make sure we consider you.”
Possible applicants have been contacting all three of the county’s circuit judges.
“We’ve probably had at least 15 people who have reached out to me and others have reached out to Judge Swope and Judge Wills,” Sadler stated.
People seeking to become a magistrate must have at least a high school diploma or its equivalent, be at least 21 years old, and cannot have “any convictions on a felony or misdemeanor involving moral turpitude,” and be a resident in the county where they would serve, Sadler said.
Poe was magistrate for the county’s District 4, but applicants to not need to be residents of that district.
“They just have to reside in the county,” Sadler stated. “They don’t run by geographical district. Once they’re in, they have different divisions. They have nothing to do with geography, just randomly assigned.
Sadler said that he hopes to appoint a new magistrate soon.
“We would like to do this as quickly as possible,” he stated. “We’re hoping within the next week or so. (Poe’s) term was for four years.”
There will be a special election in May 2022. The new magistrate’s position will be on the ballot to see who will serve until the end of the term, Sadler said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
