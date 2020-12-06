BOISSEVAIN, Va. — Information about the service that the late Ralph Burkhalter, Jr. of Tazewell County, Va. performed in Vietnam for his country is available online today, but only a blurry, indistinct photograph is available; so a fellow Vietnam veteran is hoping that somebody can find a better photograph to help preserve Burkhalter’s memory.
On April 21, 1969, Army Spec. 4 Ralph Burkhalter, Jr. of Boissevain,Va. was killed in Vietnam when the gasoline tanker he was driving overturned, according to his obituary in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. He was a son of Irene Jones Burkhalter. He attended Pocahontas High School. His funeral was held at Macedonia Baptist Church in Boissevain, and burial was at the Bryant Memorial Cemetery in Pocahontas, Va.
Information about Ralph Burkhalter Jr. can be found today on the Vietnam Veterans Fund Memorial website. Visitors who click on the Wall of Faces feature can put Burkhalter’s name, Tazewell County, and Virginia into a search engine that will take them to his entry. Unfortunately, the one photograph of Burkhalter is out of focus, making his face blurry and indistinct. The photograph with his obituary is blurry as well.
Vietnam veteran Bobby Bazzell, 74, of Farmington, Ky said that he has been working for several years to find photographs that are missing from the Wall of Faces entries.
“Kentucky is 100 percent done,” he said. “I’ve worked on surrounding area. I’ve worked on several in Tennessee and on several in Alabama; I was stationed in Alabama.”
A search for a better photograph of Burkhalter has not been successful, so Bazzell was hoping that somebody could provide one so he could be represented on the Wall of Faces.
“Of the 1,305 Vietnam casualties with a home of record in Virginia, Mr. Burkhalter is the only one who comes up as needing a photo,” Bazzell said in a letter to the Daily Telegraph.
The Wall of Faces website is similar to the design funeral homes use today, he said. Visitors can leave a remembrance, and people who have better photographs of Burkhalter can post them to the website without sending them to Bazzell.
Bazzell said that he served in the same unit as Burkhalter, the 262 Quartermaster Battalion. Burkhalter was a member of the 360 Transport Company, which was part of the battalion. The transport company was responsible for delivering cargos including gasoline and jet fuel.
“We were in the same battalion, but in separate companies,” Bazzell said.
