PRINCETON — A search is now underway by the Mercer County Commission for a new airport manager to succeed the manager who recently retired.
The former manager of the Mercer County Airport, Clint Ransom, recently retired, according to Commissioner Bill Archer said.
“Clint has resigned citing health reasons,” Archer stated. “That was his reason for retiring.”
Archer said the commission appointed Jim Pilkins, the airport’s chief line crewman, as interim manager. The airport board of directors has been seeking a new manager and has had several applicants “from a broad area.”
“We’ve gone through the interview process. At present, we won’t make a decision until our next authority meeting on Aug. 26,” he said. “Part of that will have to be discussed in executive session with compensation and issues like that. Hopefully, we’ll be able to make that announcement.”
The county commission appointed two people to the Mercer County Airport Authority Board of Directors to complete the unexpired terms to two other members who had left it recently. One member, Charlie Cole, had moved out of Mercer County, and county code states requires members to reside in the county, Archer said. Tom Cole, who is a pilot, was appointed to replace him, and will serve the remaining 11 months of the term. Terms on the airport authority last for five years.
A second person, Kevin Worley of Princeton, was appointed to complete the term of board member Dr. Gary Brown, who recently resigned. Worley, who is a CPA, is a pilot as well, Archer said. Three years and 11 months are remaining on Brown’s term.
“He absolutely loves the airport,” he said. “Of course, Tommy (Cole) is also a pilot. I think we’re just pleased to be able to get those guys.”
