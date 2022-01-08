BLUEFIELD — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of a local man who was reported missing in late December 2021.
Robert Poore, 39, of Sandlick Road was last seen by his mother Dec. 16, 2021 about 9 a.m., according to Joy Poore, his sister-in-law.
A missing person report was filed Dec. 22, 2021 with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. Detective M.T. Hatfield is the investigating officer.
Robert Poore is about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 230 pounds. He has reddish brown hair and hazel eyes. The last time he was seen, he had shaved his head, Joy Poore said. He was wearing blue jeans, work boots and a black zip-up hoodie jacket.
People with information can contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department at 304-487-8364.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
