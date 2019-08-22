PRINCETON — Authorities confirmed Wednesday that a pedestrian struck on Tuesday in a hit-and-run accident was an off-duty Mercer County Sheriff’s Department deputy.
On Tuesday, West Virginia State Police and Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at the BP gas station on Athens Road concerning a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle. Once on scene, it was discovered that the pedestrian was a deputy sheriff, according to a release from Sgt. A.P. Christian with the West Virginia State Police.
The name of the deputy is being withheld as he recovers at home.
According to Christian, the deputy had witnessed a crime, which was drug-related, when he intervened. Witnesses stated that the deputy was dragged by the vehicle after identifying himself as an officer.
As the suspect, Robert Leon Gravely Jr., of Bluefield, attempted to drive away, the deputy was dragged by the arm and then had his arm and leg run over, according to Christian. After fleeing the scene the vehicle was later located by officers.
The deputy was transported to Princeton Community Hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. He was later released, according to the release.
Christian said the suspect vehicle was later located, and the driver was questioned about his possible involvement in the hit-and-run incident. It was later determined that this driver was not the driver at the time of the incident.
Christian said charges against Gravely include malicious assault of a police officer. Gravely is still at large at this time. The lead investigator is Trooper J.I. Jones with the West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment.
Anyone with information on Gravely is encouraged to contact local police agencies.
