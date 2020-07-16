TAZEWELL, Va. — A search continued Wednesday for a Tazewell County woman facing a charge of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder in a local man’s death.
The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking Leslie Raquel Burner Hackler, the mother of Justin Michael Hackler, 25, of the Grapefield area in Bland County and Joshua Mitchell Hackler, 21, of the Gratton area in Tazewell County. Both brothers have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
The case started on June 29 when the father of David Allen Hayes contacted the sheriff’s office and said that his son, who normally visited him every evening, had not appeared for five days.
Hieatt said the Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Wednesday that a body found July 10 in Bland County belonged to Hayes. The body was found on Grapefield-area property where Justin Hackler was living. Both brothers are being held without bond at the Tazewell Regional Jail.
“We’re still looking for her,” Hieatt said. “We’ve been out on different leads and she has not turned up.”
Leslie Hackler had been dating David Hayes, Hieatt stated Tuesday at a press conference with Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Plaster and Bland County Sheriff Jason Ramsey.
People with information concerning the whereabouts of Leslie Hackler or any addition information about the case can call Detective Travis Hayton at 276-385-1720. Hieatt said people can also call there local law enforcement agency or 911 if they have information.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.