BLUEFIELD – Sleek sea lions sharing their many talents and shows bringing back the atmosphere of old-fashioned carnival sideshows and the Wild West are part of the entertainment this week at the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival.
Lilly and Zoey, the stars of Sea Lion Splash, are rescued sea lions with eyes the cutest puppy would envy and sleek bodies some people have compared to wet horses. They were swimming and relaxing Friday morning in their two show tanks while their humans described the upcoming performances.
“The Sea Lion Splash show is an educational show, but we don’t ram the education down your throat,” said Manager Frank Martin of Sea Lion Splash. “We basically trick you into learning by adding a lot of comedy into the show, show the sea lions’ natural behaviors, things they are capable of; so it’s actually a lot of fun and entertaining for all ages.”
Both Lilly and Zoey are rescued sea lions.
“That’s important for everybody to know,” he said. “Zoey just turned 20 last month. Their life expectancy is 15 to 20 years in the wild, but because there’s no predators and they’re not having to hunt, she just turned 20. Lilly is turning 10 this month, in about a week, and she was rescued when she was 2. Lilly was rescued when she was 10. Basically, the day they’re rescued becomes their birthday; like at a pound, they ‘guestimate’ their age. They’ll live to around 30 years old now.”
The sea lions travel in a trailer equipped with a 3,000-gallon pool with a platform so they can be in the water or out of the water, Martin said. The Bluefield Fire Department brought the water to fill the show’s two outdoor tanks.
“People don’t realize that sea lions don’t need to be in the water,” he added. “They only go in to cool off and to hunt. The pools are 10,600 gallons each. They go back and forth from the tanks at will.”
Visitors will be seeing Zoey and Lilly’s many talents.
“They play musical instruments, they jump through hoops, they do lots of acting for comedy,” Martin said. “Imagine a super smart dog that lives in the water. They’re smarter than any dog.”
One fact audiences learn is that sea lions are not seals. They are different species. Unlike seals, sea lions have small ear flaps and little tails between their hind flippers. The hind flippers also have little nails.
“Sea lions have a rotating hip bone and they use their front flippers more even for swimming while seals use their tails,” Martin said. “We teach that in the show.”
While fans of Zoey and Lilly can’t take them home, they can get mementoes of the occasion.
“After each show every day you have an opportunity to take pictures,” Martin said. “We charge per picture, not per person. There’s four different sizes so we can fit the entire family in them and that helps to take care of the nine rescues at home. We have 14 rescues total and nine are at home.”
There are charges for the pictures, but not for the show.
“The show is provided by the fair board, free to anybody who comes. It’s 100 percent free,” Martin said.
Lead trainer Suzy Bartholo and her husband, Willian Tavares, help Zoey and Lilly put on their show. Suzy said she grew up with animals and that her father worked with elephants. Willian said he did not grow up with animals, but learned a lot about them from his wife.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.