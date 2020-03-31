PRINCETON — Local schools are continuing to feed students while classrooms are closed due to coronavirus (COVID-19), but there will be a pause in the program during this year’s scheduled spring break.
In Mercer County, school buses were used to take breakfasts and lunches to students who depended on school meals programs for their nutrition. Later, the school system switched to providing five-day food packages to the children, according to Superintendent Dr. Deborah Akers. The schools’ personnel have been working in shifts for the meals program.
“We’re doing five-meals packages and we’re doing it once a week,” Akers said. “They’re delivered by bus runs. Last week we did a five-meal pack and we are planning a five-meals pack this Wednesday. I think we’ve got it covered.”
The school system will not be sending out a meals package during spring break, which is from April 6 to 10, she said. West Virginia’s county school systems have been instructed by the state Department of Education to follow the school calendar, “and those are out-of-calendar days for us.”
“We’re not planning on a delivery next week and we’re certainly hoping churches and organizations could help fill the gap next week,” Akers said, adding that school meals deliveries would resume the week of April 13.
The Mercer County Schools system is looking into finding a refrigerated tractor-trailer if a company which packages refrigerated food can make any meals available. If the company can supply food, the county school system will need mobile refrigeration units, Akers said.
Akers said Monday that the school system didn’t have a confirmation from the company.
Officials with McDowell County Schools were unavailable Monday.
