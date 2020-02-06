PRINCETON – County schools and roads were being closed Thursday as rain continued to fall and create flooding conditions throughout Mercer County and the region.
Mercer County Schools were being dismissed early Thursday because of continuing rain and high water issues in some back road areas, Teresa Russell, data and information specialist for Mercer County Schools said. Dismissals were scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
Roads were being closed in some parts of the county.
About three miles up Rich Creek Road is closed," Emergency Services Director Tim Farley said. "It's just a lot of runoff off the mountains right now. We're going to have a lot of issues around the county with flooding."
A rock slide was reported near Matoaka, but Farley said he understood that it was not serious. Three stranded dogs were rescued in Montcalm, he added.
Farley warned motorists not to drive through high water.
"We don't advise driving into water that's crossing the highways," he said. "We've had issues with the culverts and pipes getting stopped up for any reason. People think they drive into what they think is a road bed there and there's no road bed because it's washed away. The slogan is 'Turn Around, Don't Drown.'"
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.