RICHLANDS, Va. — About 77 Richlands-area students remained under quarantine Wednesday while smaller numbers of students in other parts of the county remained under quarantine, Tazewell County Public Schools officials said.
Tazewell County Public Schools had 77 actively quarantined students in the Richlands area, according to Superintendent Christopher B. Stacy. There were five students in the Richlands area who were classified as “actively positive” for the COVID-19 virus.
There were three actively positive school employees and three quarantined employees in the Richlands area, Stacy said.
In the Tazewell, Va., area, there were no students who had tested positive and five students who were in quarantine, he stated. One school employee in the Tazewell, Va. area had tested positive and two employees were in quarantine.
Two students were listed as actively positive in the Bluefield, Va., area and 27 students were in quarantine. There was one Bluefield, Va.,-area school employee who had tested positive and five who were in quarantine.
“Tazewell County Public Schools will continue to work closely with the Tazewell County Health Department and the Virginia Health Department,” Stacy said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.