PRINCETON — Additional positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in area schools Wednesday while a local nursing home that was the site of 24 COVID-19 related deaths during the summer suspended public visitation to the facility.
The Princeton Health Care Center announced Wednesday afternoon that visitations would not be taking place.
“We at PHCC are closely monitoring the steady increase of COVID-19 cases in Mercer County,” the statement said. “Unfortunately, we feel at this time that it is in the best interest of our residents to temporarily suspend visitation. This suspension will take place at 12 p.m. today, Wednesday, October 21st. We will reevaluate the situation on Monday, October 26th and hope to look at resuming visitation at that time.”
The Princeton-based nursing home was identified as a COVID-19 outbreak site earlier this summer. There were 24 COVID-19 deaths associated with the nursing home, which represents the majority of the 31 COVID-19 related deaths to date in Mercer County.
The remaining seven virus deaths in the county are not associated with the nursing home, which is no longer identified as an outbreak site by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
More positive cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday at two Mercer County schools while students continue their educations by remote learning.
A positive COVID-19 case was confirmed at Glenwood School, officials with Mercer County Schools said. Another two positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at Bluefield Middle School. Due to positive COVID-19 cases, the Glenwood and Bluefield Middle School’s volleyball teams have been quarantined. The Mercer County Health Department was conducting further contact tracing.
All Mercer County students are learning remotely until Oct. 30, school officials said. The Mercer County Health Department will conduct further contact tracing. Deep cleaning and disinfecting of all affected areas will be completed.
In McDowell County, Kimball Elementary School closed Wednesday due to a confirmed COVID-19 case, school officials said.
“In working with the McDowell County Health Department, McDowell County Schools confirmed one positive COVID-19 case at Kimball Elementary School,” the McDowell County Board of Education said in a statement Wednesday morning. “After conducting initial contact tracing and investigations, it was determined by the McDowell County Health Department that the school will be closed for deep cleaning on October 21-22, 2020.”
Students and staff were being released from the school Wednesday morning. The statement from McDowell County Public Schools said staff who are not quarantined by the health department will return back to campus on Monday, Oct. 26. A positive COVID-19 case also was reported at the school on Oct. 15.
“To prevent the spread of COVID-19, everyone is urged to follow best health practices as issued by the governor’s executive orders and outlined by the WVDHHR and the WVDE guidance,” the school board statement added. “This includes wearing face coverings, and practicing social distancing, hand washing and cleaning protocols regularly.”
In Tazewell County, Va. Richlands Elementary School moved to remote learning for the next two weeks, according to Superintendent Christopher B. Stacy. The school will remain on remote learning until Friday, Nov. 6. Students may pick up breakfast and lunch at the school. Parents could call the school at 276-964-4112 to arrange pick up.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
