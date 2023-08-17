TAZEWELL, Va. — School buses are back on the road today in Tazewell County along with parents taking their children to school, so morning commuters may want to leave for a work a little early.
Tazewell County Schools are opening today for the new school year, so local law enforcement agencies are urging motorists to take extra care when they are around school buses and in school zones. Sheriff Brian Hieatt reminded people that they could use some extra time today while heading for their jobs.
“We’ll have more traffic and all these parents taking their kids to school and the buses on top of that, so people should think more about the traffic out there and leave for work,” Hieatt said, adding that there are times when drivers stuck behind school buses picking up or dropping off student could feel the urge to drive faster, and this is hazardous.
There are also bus stops where children will be waiting for their schools buses. Drivers need to slow down and stay alert because younger kids could suddenly dart out into the road, Hieatt stated.
Drivers were also reminded that, by law, they must stop when a school bus has stopped, has turned on its flashing lights and deployed its Stop sign. This law applies to drivers coming towards the bus as well as driver traveling behind it, Hieatt said.
“You don’t know if a child is going to have to cross the road,” he stated.
In Virginia, drivers who pass a stopped school bus that has its lights flashing and Stop sign out can face a reckless driving charge. School buses have cameras that record vehicles violating the law.
“They report it to law enforcement and we look at charges,” Hieatt said.
Town police will be watching traffic around schools as well. For example, the Bluefield, Va. Police Department asked the public to be mindful around school zones and to watch for children crossing roads and waiting at their bus stops. The fact today is the first day of the new school year means that parents are often traveling on unfamiliar routes.
In the school zones, it is important to be aware that some parents are dropping their children off for the first time or at a different school than last year and may not be familiar with the particular school’s traffic pattern, Bluefield, Va. police reminded the public. Officers will be in the school zones monitoring speed and pedestrian safety.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
