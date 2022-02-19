BLUEFIELD — Mask mandates in local school systems may be changing soon as COVID numbers drop and each county’s status on the County Alert System has improved.
Mercer County, as well as Monroe and McDowell counties, as of Friday were in the gold category on the map after being in either red or orange for many weeks. Those colors indicate a high rate of virus transmission.
Amy Harrison, data specialist with Mercer County Schools, says the gold category means masks are not required in classrooms but in other places.
“As of right now, it is tied to the WV DHHR (Department of Health and Human Resources) map color,” she said. “Currently, we are gold, so masks are optional inside classrooms. Masks are still required in hallways, bathrooms, and on school buses.”
Harrison said members of the board of education may discuss the mask policy at their meeting Tuesday.
Both Monroe and McDowell counties have similar policies based on the color code, with masks required everywhere only in orange or red.
The Monroe County Board of Education has called a special meeting for Monday to discuss the mask mandate policy.
School systems have maintained local control over mask mandates, but on Thursday Gov. Jim Justice indicated it’s time to consider dropping all mask mandates and he referred to a bill now being considered that would prevent mask mandates in schools.
House Bill 4071, called the Parent and Student Health Rights Act, is now in the Judiciary Committee and is expected to go to a full vote in the House.
The bill provides that “schools, educational institutions, and elected or appointed local officials may not mandate masks for school students or school employees, and may not mandate COVID-19 testing or quarantining under certain circumstances; and providing for injunctive relief.”
The bill says a “parent of a student maintains the right to determine whether their child will wear a mask or face covering on school premises or during extracurricular activities.”
Anticipated changes in mask policies come on the heels of a marked decrease in the number of COVID cases locally and around the state.
On Friday, 4,768 active cases were reported statewide by the DHHR and no county in the state was in the red or orange on the County Alert System map.
Although COVID-related deaths continue to be reported, with the statewide toll hitting 6,162 on Friday, hospitalizations are gradually dropping, down to 740.
Mercer, Monroe and McDowell counties all continue to see decreasing numbers of new cases, and active cases have dropped to 213 in Mercer, 53 in Monroe and 113 in McDowell, as of Friday.
Mercer County has seen a total of 241 COVID-related deaths, with McDowel reporting 62 and Monroe 37.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, has been cautioning for weeks that COVID deaths lag behind the new case count so “we are not seeing a reduction in deaths yet.”
Marsh said more deaths will continue to be seen for two to three more weeks, not only in the state but around the nation, as the total national count is expected to surpass 1 million.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.