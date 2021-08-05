CHARLESTON — As kids return to school later this month, the decision on a mask policy for students and staff will be left up to local school systems in West Virginia.
Clayton Burch, state superintendent of schools, said Wednesday during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing that local superintendents and school boards will decide what is best for their communities.
Burch said anyone who feels like they should wear a mask should do it, regardless of the policy, but whether mask wearing will be required will be made on the local level.
So far, that decision has not been made in area counties. Virginia also leaves it up to localities and Tazewell County schools have already announced masks will be optional.
Burch said routine hygiene protocol will remain in place in schools, but the most “effective mitigation strategy” is for everyone eligible to get vaccinated.
Vaccine clinics will continue to be held at schools, with a contest held to give 12 schools in the state $50,000 each for the highest percentage of vaccinations by October.
Burch said virtual learning will also be available if parents want to choose it.
Bernie Dolan, director of the WVSSAC (West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission), also spoke during the briefing and said summer sports programs have done well with no outbreaks reported and official practice for all fall sports has either started or will start next week.
Dolan also emphasized the need to get vaccinated.
“If you are vaccinated, you don’t have to quarantine,” he said, adding that quarantining was what interrupted players’ participation and tournament schedules.
Those schedules will not be changed this year, he added.
Burch said school opening guidelines will be posted on the WVDE website.
“With guidance from the Governor and state health officials, we are confident our county boards of education will continue to work with their local health departments to make the best decisions based on the data,” said Burch. “We know the value of in-person learning, and we will continue to focus on engaging the whole child through access to one caring adult and improving outcomes for our students.”
The WVDE recognizes that the response to the COVID-19 pandemic is fluid, and guidance will continuously be revisited to ensure it aligns with Justice’s and public health officials’ best practices, he added. At utmost importance for all considerations of the return to schools is the safety of West Virginia’s students, teachers and the extended education community.
Justice said “local folks should make local decisions.”
Mercer County Schools Superintendent Edward Toman said recently the school system does not at this time plan to require masks in schools, but he was working to get clarification from state and local health officials.
That clarification was given Wednesday and the school board meets Tuesday, Aug. 10.
A group called “Unmask Our Kids” has plans to have numerous people speak at the board meeting.
“We have students, parents and other supporters speaking on our behalf,” said organizer Jennifer Moore. “We plan to have a few hundred people there to support our cause. We don’t think the board should force mask wearing on our children.”
The McDowell County school system has also been waiting on state guidance.
“At this time, we haven’t made a decision,” Superintendent Carolyn Falin said earlier this week. “We’re waiting for some additional guidance from the (state) department of education.”
Falin said the school system is already working with the health department.
“I think local health departments are looking at the number of cases and how many school-age children are infected,” she said. “They’ll look at the numbers and get back to us. Those numbers change daily. We always err on the side of safety, especially since students under 12 can’t be vaccinated.”
Kanawha County schools have already approved a requirement that elementary school kids (K-fifth grade) wear masks in schools but for students in grades six through 12 mask wearing is optional.
Justice also once again on Wednesday said he has no plans to return to any mask wearing mandates. Rather, he said, all eligible residents should get vaccinated, and that would take care of the rising numbers of new active COVID cases, which neared 3,000 on Wednesday, more than tripling the number from early last month.
