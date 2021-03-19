WELCH — Three consecutive public hearings are being convened next week to discuss the possible closing and consolidation of three McDowell County elementary schools.
The McDowell County Board of Education announced Thursday the dates and times of three special board meetings with public hearings to discuss the closures of Fall River Elementary School, Kimball Elementary School and Welch Elementary School.
The first special board meeting will start at 6 p.m., March 23 at Fall River Elementary School. This will be followed by a 6 p.m. meeting on March 24 at Kimball Elementary School, and the final hearing starts at 6 p.m. March 25 at Welch Elementary School.
Each meeting will concern plans to close each school, then consolidate all three schools into a new facility. The public hearing will have a mandatory mask requirement and social distancing will be observed, according to the board of education.
In January, the board of education discussed a plan seeking approval to submit a consolidation plan to the West Virginia School Building Authority (SBA).
“We went (to the SBA) the other day, but we won’t know until April whether we get the money,” said David Williams, president of the McDowell County Board of Education. He did not have the estimated cost of a new school on hand.
The school system is seeking $18.6 million for the project, he stated.
Williams said that he has heard positive comments about closing the schools and replacing them with a modern facility, but closing a school can be saddening. He could remember when his children’s school in Coaldale had to be closed.
“We’ll have the public meetings and see what everybody says. It’s been halfway positive because all the schools are old and need work done,” he said. “The biggest thing we have is they’re not utilized to their fullest potential.”
Two of the schools, Welch and Kimball, are in a flood plain, he stated.
If the county school system receives SBA funding, a new elementary school will be constructed on the Mount View High School campus along with a new central office for the school system, Williams said.
“I think it would take almost two years to build once the funding was secured,” he stated. “There’s not going to be much site preparation. Mostly clearing away brush.”
