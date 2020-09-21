By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
TAZEWELL, Va. — Another school employee in Tazewell County has tested positive for COVID-19.
Over the weekend, school officials were advised of a positive case with an employee in the Bluefield area, according to a statement released by School Superintendent Dr. Christopher Stacy.
“We have implemented our procedures in our reopening plan and maintained closer communication with local health officials,” Stacy said. “This includes a minimum, increased sanitization, awareness, communication and other safety measures. We have also been working with our local health officials to assist with contact tracing in order to notify those who were possibly exposed to this individual.”
Stacy said the school employee who tested positive is in isolation, and those who were possibly exposed will remain in quarantine, as required by the school system’s reopening plan.
Stacy said the Tazewell County Health Department has contacted everyone with possible exposure. He didn’t say if the school employee in question was a teacher or someone who worked in another part of the school system.
“Despite our best efforts, we also understand and appreciate that there will continue to be confirmed cases in our schools and our communities,” Stacy added. “Our schools will remain open, consistent with our plan and guidance from local health officials and governmental agencies. Our students, families, teachers, administration and staff are commended for the creative and extensive efforts that they have taken to ensure that health screenings, facial coverings, social distancing and other preventive measures are followed.”
This is the second school employee in the Bluefield area to test positive for COVID-19 in Tazewell County. The first exposure was confirmed last month, also in the Bluefield area, and led to several individuals also having to quarantine.
So far to date Tazewell County has reported 255 confirmed COVID-19 cases with two virus-related deaths. It is not known how many of those cases are considered active and how many have recovered from the virus since that information is not provided by the Virginia Department of Health.
