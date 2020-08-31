By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
MONTCALM — A school employee in Mercer County has died as a result of complications from COVID-19, school officials confirmed Monday.
Assistant School Superintendent Rick Ball said in an online posting Monday that a Mercer County Schools’ employee from Montcalm High School passed away over the weekend from complications from COVID-19.
“This is a devastating loss for the school system, students and staff of such a close-knit community school,” Ball said. “We extend our deepest sympathy to her family, loved ones, and colleagues.”
The announcement means this is the first non-nursing home COVID-19 related death to occur in Mercer County. All 23 prior COVID-19 deaths in Mercer County were associated with the Princeton Health Care Center, a COVID-19 hot spot in West Virginia.
Mercer County topped 300 coronavirus cases Monday. The county’s cumulative virus count as of Monday morning stood at 310 virus cases (two of those are considered probable cases) along with the 23 deaths from the Princeton Health Care Center.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, 170 of Mercer County’s 310 cases are considered active. Another 117 people have recovered from the virus and 23 have died in Mercer County.
The school employee’s death is likely to rise Mercer County’s COVID-19 death toll to 24.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated as soon as more details become available.
