A bill that would require each school system to establish guidelines on how to handle students who consistently disrupt classes will be on second reading in the Senate today.
House Bill 2890, sponsored by House Majority Whip Del. Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer County, passed the House 79-16 and was sent to the Senate Education Committee earlier this month. It provides guidelines with specific steps to try to lessen the incidents of students’ disruptive behaviors.
On Tuesday, that committee passed the bill and sent it to the Senate floor for the first reading.
March 11 is the last day of this year’s legislative session so bills must have all three readings by Saturday.
Gearheart has been an adamant supporter of the bill and said before this year’s session started he would work toward a plan to allow schools to enforce discipline.
“In many schools one disruptive (student) is damaging the educational efforts of entire classes,” he said. “All students have rights and are due an education but there is no entitlement to damage the progress of others.”
Del. Joe Ellington, R-Mercer County, is Chair of the House Education Committee and co-sponsor of the bill.
“Discipline and a proper classroom environment are necessary for our students to excel,” he said.
According to the bill, “When a teacher determines that the behavior of the student is disorderly conduct, interfering with an orderly educational process or disruptive to the classroom environment, the student shall be excluded from that teacher’s classroom and may not re-enter the classroom for the remainder of the instructional day. This removal shall count as an in-school suspension. If the behavior of the student is disruptive enough to be removed from a classroom three times total in one month, the student shall receive an out-of-school suspension or may be considered for placement in an alternative learning center if one is available within the county school system.”
An exception to that could be a “personality clash,” which means the student may learn better in a different classroom environment and the principal “may remove the student immediately and protect the integrity of the classroom.”
The bill also says that each county board “shall implement a tier system policy, with teacher input, to provide a framework for student behaviors and punishments. The policy shall be clear and concise with specific guidelines and examples. The principal shall support the teacher in the discipline of the students if proper cause and documentation is provided following the schoolwide discipline policy. The teacher may not be reprimanded if their actions are legal and within the structure of the county board’s policy for student behavior and punishment.”
Another education initiative, Senate Bill 274, is the Third Grade Success Act, and was on the House Finance committee’s agenda Tuesday after being passed in the Education Committee.
The overall purpose of the bill is to have a system in place to make sure when students finish the third grade they are appropriately proficient in reading and math.
The bill, which passed the Senate unanimously, says that each county board will “adopt high-quality instructional materials; specifying data to be used to inform the classroom teacher’s recommendation on grade level retention; requiring county boards of education to provide in-service training for early childhood classroom assistant teachers, aides, classroom teachers, and in certain instances, interventionists in grades kindergarten through three; updating deadlines for West Virginia Board of Education multi-tiered system of support for early literacy and numeracy reports; modifying provisions pertaining to funding for Third Grade Success Act section; requiring retention in the third grade in certain circumstances; specifying exceptions to third grade retention requirement…”
The bill will need to be out of committee and on the House floor for first reading by Thursday.
One bill in jeopardy, though, is Senate Bill 602, which passed the Senate but as of Tuesday was still in the House Finance Committee and not yet on that committee’s agenda.
The bill would allow Bluefield State University and West Virginia State University to develop new two-year associate’s degree programs, now restricted because of legislation from 20 years ago giving most of those programs to community colleges.
Although the bill passed the Senate unanimously and has enthusiastic support of all three Mercer County delegates, some opposition surfaced in the House Finance Committee, especially related to being competitive with community colleges.
BSU Pres. Robin Capehart said last week the bill is “cost neutral” related to state finances and no competition will happen because the bill makes it clear BSU and WVSU cannot have a new program that is already offered locally or is being actively planned.
Capehart said BSU, which now owns the Medical Education Center (former Bluefield Regional Medical Center), is “well-situated” to offer programs now in demand locally in health care.
The bill would also “right a wrong,” he said, referring to the ill-advised legislation 20 years ago that resulted in BSU losing almost half its student body.
Another bill in jeopardy is House Bill 3018, which passed the House but remained in the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday.
The bill would establish that 18 years old is the age of consent to be married, removing the ability of an underage person to obtaining a consent to marry through their parents, legal guardians, or by petition to the circuit court.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.