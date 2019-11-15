BLUEFIELD — The Mercer County Board of Education is one step closer to finalizing the 2020-2021 school calendar after a public input meeting on Thursday.
During the meeting, Mercer County Schools Superintendent Dr. Deborah Akers discussed a local survey completed by parents and staff. This survey asked questions such as when the first semester should end, the length of Thanksgiving break, spring break, the beginning of the school year, and the announcement of school closures.
The survey showed that both the public and school staff would like to be informed of school closures and delays the night before rather than the morning of, with 70 percent of the public and 64 percent of staff. Regarding this Akers has doubts as to whether this will result in mistakes or not.
“We can make the majority of the calls the night before but I can tell you now we’ll make more mistakes, so we’ll be making up more days,” Akers said.
Akers acknowledged that calling a cancellation in the morning can put a damper on parents with arrangements for childcare. Another issue is winter weather not hitting the area until the morning hours resulting in a morning closure call.
“I understand the problem it causes for individuals and I’ll make an effort but I won’t always be able to because there are surprises,” Akers said.
Another factor of a cancellation decision is the variety of weather across the county.
While conditions in Princeton may be clear and relatively warm across the county in Bluefield may be extremely icy and blisteringly cold.
An accumulation of snow days can result in the quick usage of allotted days in the school calendar. In previous years Mercer County has added days in March as a cushion in case the wintry weather hit the county in a big way.
The county started back to school this year on Aug. 8 due to the fact that the board thought parents wanted the first semester to end prior to Christmas. To ensure the semester finish before the holiday the start got pushed sooner and sooner.
After the survey results came in both the public and staff voted they’d like the school year to begin later and that they weren’t interested in the first semester ending before Christmas. Taking this into consideration the board noted that this may allow for the school year to begin near the middle of August, though no calendar will be approved and finalized until the latter part of December.
Regarding ending the first semester before Christmas Akers said, “It’s not a big deal for middle school at all, it’s not a big deal for elementary and maybe it’s time that we forget that and start a little later and have our first-semester end in January.”
The survey also showed that both the public and staff desired a full week of spring break with 68 percent of the public and 64 percent of the staff. Other options other than a full week were a four- or five-day weekend.
As for Thanksgiving break, the public and staff agreed again in the survey for a Wednesday, Thursday and Friday break period rather than a full week or just Thursday and Friday.
The board will host a second public input meeting on the school calendar on Nov. 26. After this the calendar committee with study both the mandatory guidelines of curriculum length and the input.
Three proposed calendars will be sent to employees for a vote with the results sent to the board for approval. From there the decision will be made of which calendar choice to select. This decision will be made near the end of December, Akers said.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.