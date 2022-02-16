MORGANTOWN — Nurses living in Mercer and McDowell counties can now apply for scholarships in the online Foundations of Faith Community Nursing course, the West Virginia University School of Nursing announced recently.
Foundations of Faith Community Nursing is an online continuing professional development course for individuals interested in helping to address the unique health-related needs within faith community settings, WVU officials said. The professional practice of faith community nursing focuses on the intentional care of the spirit as part of the process of promoting holistic health and preventing or minimizing illness in a faith community.
“This course will provide you with a strong foundation for what a nurse would do working within a faith community setting,” said Angel Smothers, DNP, APRN-BC, a clinical associate professor at the WVU School of Nursing. “Nurses from all practice backgrounds have taken the course over the 6-plus years that it has been offered here at WVU and have found it both interesting and helpful.”
While the course is tailored to nurses, it is open to other individuals who work with faith communities, such as chaplains, pastors, social workers and others, WVU officials said. Only RNs who complete the course can use the title Faith Community Nurse.
The course will be held this year from March 7 through April 29, all online, and will cost $400. Scholarships are available to nurses who live or work in Mercer and McDowell counties. Forty hours of continuing professional development are being offered as well.
The deadline to register is March 7. People who want to learn more, to request a scholarship, or to register for the class can contact Angel Smothers at angel.smothers@hsc.wvu.edu.
