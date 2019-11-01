PRINCETON — Rain and cold winds failed Thursday to keep werewolves, witches, superheroes, astronauts and little Wednesday Addams away from their trick-or-treat rounds.
Some municipalities delayed their trick-or-treat hours while others let children and their families head out to scare up some candy. Trick-or-treaters visited the Mercer Mall or explored venues like the Grassroots District of Mercer Street. Princeton’s Monster Mash started seeing trick-or-treaters when 6 p.m. arrived. The street was closed off to traffic while trick-or-treaters roamed the sidewalks.
Children dressed as goddesses, princesses and assorted superheroes ventured out of the wet and into stores for their candy. Parents decided to go out despite the weather so their kids could enjoy themselves.
“Yes, this is when we planned to do it, so I made sure I was off work,” Briana Whitlow of Lerona said while her children, one a bear and one a deer, lined up to get candy.
A werewolf asked where he could find the costume contest. Mike Stickle of Princeton said the werewolf was his 12-year-old son Joshua.
“Probably his last year to trick-or-treat, so go out with a bang,” his mother, Cathy, added.
Lori McKinney of the Princeton Renaissance Project was helping pass out the candy.
“You guys look great,” she told a gruesome doll and other costumed children. “Yea, it’s great. It’s awesome!”
Organizers decided to go ahead despite weather forecasts including severe thunderstorm warnings across the region. Misty rain fell on Mercer Street and wind blew, but families were undeterred.
“Usually as an event organizer, you have to understand it (forecast) might not be as bad as they said it is,” McKinney said. Thursday night’s Halloween turnout continued to grow. “It’s very nice. I’m glad they still came.”
An astronaut with a lighted helmet and Wednesday Addams came down the street. Josh Brown of Bluefield introduced Wednesday as his daughter, Zooey, and the astronaut as his nephew, Aiden Ferrell. Some light rain continued to fall.
“I figured there would be a break in the storm if we came out and supported the local area,” he said. “And it’s for the kids.”
Other locations are having treat-or-treat later this week.
In the city of Bluefield, trick-or-treating times were moved to Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. according to City Clerk Bobbi Kersey.
The town of Bluefield, Va., has moved their trick-or-treating times to Saturday, Nov. 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. The town of Tazewell changed its trick-or-treat times to Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Trick-or-treat in Richlands, Va., will be Nov. 2 from 5:30 to 8 p.m., according to the Richlands Police Department.
The War Fire Department will have treat-or-treat Nov. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. In the town of Pocahontas, Va., trick-or-treat hours Nov. 1 will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
