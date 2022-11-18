The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) reminded Virginia businesses, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters Thursday of the Dec. 19 deadline to apply for physical damage disaster loans.
Anyone in the declared counties with physical property damage caused by flooding that occurred July 13-14 should apply for the low-interest disaster loan program, SBA officials said.
The declaration covers the Virginia counties of Buchanan, Tazewell, Dickenson and Russell; the West Virginia counties of McDowell and Mingo; and Pike County in Kentucky.
“Waiting to file an SBA application could cause unnecessary delays in receiving disaster assistance, and survivors may miss the application deadline. Submitting the loan application is an essential part of the disaster recovery process,” said Kem Fleming, director of SBA Field Operations Center East.
Interest rates are as low as 2.935 percent for businesses, 1.875 percent for nonprofit organizations, and 1.688 percent for homeowners and renters, with terms up to 30 years.
Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/ela/s and should apply under SBA declaration # 17686.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
