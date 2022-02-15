HURLEY, Va. — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced Monday that a Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC) at the Buchanan County Red Building/Community Center is opening in Hurley, Va., today to provide Virginians with one-on-one assistance in submitting a disaster loan application if they were impacted by the severe storms and flooding in late August 2021.
The disaster declaration includes Buchanan County and the adjacent counties of Dickenson, Russell and Tazewell in Virginia; McDowell and Mingo Counties in West Virginia; and Pike County in Kentucky.
U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine, both D-Va., and U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va. announced Monday that following their efforts to secure a major disaster declaration, businesses and residents in Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell and Tazewell County can now file their applications for low-interest disaster relief loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to help with their recovery efforts following severe flooding, landslides, and mudslides that occurred in the region on August 30-31, 2021.
“We are glad that following our efforts, the Administration has approved disaster assistance to help the residents and businesses of Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell and Tazewell Counties impacted by the extreme rainfall in August 2021 and Virginians can now apply for support,” they said in a joint statement. “We will continue working to ensure impacted communities have the resources they need to recover from this tragic natural disaster.”
To assist applicants affected by the disaster, the SBA will open a Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC) today at 11 a.m. in the Buchanan County Red Building/Community Center.
Customer service representatives will be available at the DLOC to answer questions about the disaster loan program and to assist individuals and businesses in completing their applications. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the SBA has established protocols to help protect the health and safety of the public. All visitors to the DLOC are encouraged to wear a face mask, SBA officials said.
The SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC) is located at 1041 Da Justus Road in Hurley, Va. It is open today from 11 am. to 6 p.m. It will also be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be closed on Sundays.
The center will be open on President’s Day, Monday, Feb. 21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The center’s last day is Feb. 24, and it will close at 4 p.m.
Businesses or any size and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets, SBA officials said. For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations, the SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. EIDL Loan assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any physical property damage.
Loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for loans up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property, SBA officials said. Applicants may be eligible for a loan amount increase up to 20 percent of their physical damages, as verified by the SBA, for mitigation purposes. Eligible mitigation improvements may include a safe room or storm shelter, sump pump, elevation, retaining walls, and landscaping to help protect property and occupants from future damage caused by a similar disaster.
Interest rates are as low as 2.855 percent for businesses, 2 percent for nonprofit organizations and 1.563 percent for homeowners and renters, with terms up to 30 years, SBA officials said. Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.
Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at https://disaster loanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/, and should apply under SBA declaration # 17332, not for the COVID-19 incident.
Disaster loan information and application forms may also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (for people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services), or emailing Disaster CustomerService@sba.gov. Loan applications may be downloaded at sba.gov/disaster Completed applications should be returned to the center or mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
The filing deadline to return applications for physical property is April 4. The deadline to return economic injury applications is Nov. 2.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
