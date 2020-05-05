RICHMOND, VA. — Virginia may see many more businesses open May 15 as the commonwealth is set to enter Phase One of a reopening plan.
“The message today is that we are reopening Virginia next Friday (May 15),” Gov. Ralph Northam said Monday afternoon, adding that his Executive Order to close non-essential businesses in response to the coronavirus COVID-19 that is set to expire on May 8 has been extended one week.
If all the statistical trends related to slowing the spread of the virus keep moving in the right direction, Phase One will see businesses like hair salons, restaurants, gyms and other retail stores reopen. Churches will also be able to hold indoor services.
However, he cautioned, many restrictions to avoid the spread of the virus will remain in place, including social distancing, cleaning and in many cases masks.
Restaurants must also limit occupancy to maintain social distancing.
“You will be able to get your haircut… with safety measures,” Northam said. “You can get out to eat but there will be less seating to spread people out.”
Social groups will still be limited to 10 people, adding that gatherings of large crowds is still a “bad idea,” as social distancing must continue.
Northam said Phase One will be for entire state, and the idea to take a regional approach was not advised by a Business Task Force that represented business owners from around the state.
“When we reopen as Phase 1 we want to do that as a commonwealth,” he said, adding that it helps maintain unity and avoid divisions and confusion.
Guidelines for all businesses and entities reopening will also be the same around the state, he added.
The extra week of the order provides enough time for state officials to monitor all the statistics to make sure the state is doing better and develop all the guidelines to start the three-phase process of reopening, with each phase lasting about three weeks, following CDC (Center of Disease Control).
Northam said the decision to plan the easing of restrictions and start the phases is based on several factors, including statistical trends showing the spread of the virus slowing, the availability of hospital beds and needed equipment, more testing capability and the use of extra personnel, 1,000 people, for contact tracing.
He also credited state residents for following the guidelines.
“Everything you have done has truly made a difference,” he said. “We have flattened the curve and our hospitals have not been overwhelmed. Now, we are starting to move into a new phase of our response.”
Northam said the spread of the virus has been slowed, but there is no cure.
“The virus is still here and will not go away until we have a vaccination,” he said. “We must continue to move forward but know it is still here.”
That means being cautious, he said, and “we must not relax our vigilance.”
Although the reopening plan in itself is good news to Tazewell County Supervisor Charlie Stacy, he was disappointed a regional approach was not taken.
Stacy said with the low numbers of the virus in the Southwest Virginia region, a regional approach makes sense because the region had already been hit hard economically before the virus.
A regional approach would allow the region to get back on its feet economically faster, he said, allowing fewer restrictions faster.
Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-9th District) also supported a regional approach.
“I have been urging Governor Northam to reopen Virginia on a regional basis,” Griffith said. “He has refused.”
For some parts of Virginia, like Fairfax, reopening does not make sense at this point, he said, because the county continues to see a high count of cases.
“But the numbers in our area do not justify the same restrictions that Fairfax County requires to slow the spread,” he said.
On Sunday, Griffith urged the Governor to ease restrictions, especially with churches.
“Under the current rules, Virginia’s ABC stores, hardware, and craft shops, among others, are allowed to stay open with social distancing,” he said. “When troubles befall us, such as those we face today, where I come from, God is more important than alcohol, hardware, or crafts.”
