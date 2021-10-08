CHARLESTON — Hospitals in West Virginia will be receiving money next week to help pay for extra costs incurred during the COVID Delta variant surge.
Bill Crouch, Department of Health and Human Services Secretary, said Thursday during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing the first phase of funding will be in the next few days and total about $17 million.
The funding is part of the state’s Save Our Care program and the first phase is based on reports submitted by hospitals that detail costs during August.
Crouch said hospitals were hit hard with staffing issues and had to pay more in overtime, hire extra staff from agencies and initiate staff retention programs.
The total cost, which will include September expenses as well when the reports from hospitals are submitted, will be about $35 million, he said, up from the initial estimate of between $25 million and $30 million.
September funding will most likely be sent out in a couple of weeks.
Crouch said the state will maximize the use of federal funds and make sure there is no overlap in federal pandemic funding the hospitals are already receiving.
He also said any of those staffing expenses covered must include detailed documentation.
“We are very careful and our hospitals are great partners,” he said.
Albert Wright, President and CEO of the WVU Hospital System, also spoke at the briefing, thanking the state for the help.
“This current surge has been the most challenging I have seen in my 25-year career,” he said of the staffing challenges, adding that it happened all over the country.
Wright said the funding will help hospitals pay for bringing in travel staff, paying overtime and giving retention bonuses.
Wright also said that 90 percent of the employees of WVU Hospital System, which includes Princeton Community Hospital, are now vaccinated.
The system earlier announced a vaccine mandate for employees, with Oct. 31 the deadline.
Justice said the state has “passed through the eye of the storm” with the surge, but many have been hospitalized and more will die.
He read a list of 97 COVID-related deaths that have been reported since Monday.
“This is the most I have ever had to read,” he said. “It’s awful. It’s really, really sad.”
Justice said COVID statistics are “not falling off a cliff, but it is dropping” as the state is on the downslope side of the surge.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, state Health Officer, said there is not a “sharp decline” in new COVID cases but it had a “huge peak” and it is dropping.
“We are still seeing cases,” she said.
The seven-day average of new daily cases peaked at 1,956 on Sept 16 and had fallen to 1,216 on Wednesday.
On another issue, Justice announced he has appointed Owens Brown to the 1st Senatorial District seat, which covers Brooke, Hancock, and Ohio counties, as well as part of Marshall County.
Brown, who is from Wheeling and serves at the West Virginia State NAACP President, will be the first African American to serve in the West Virginia State Senate in over 20 years and will be the first ever male African American to serve in the State Senate.
“I congratulate Owens beyond belief. He will do an incredible job,” Gov. Justice said. “I am so proud of this because we need diversity, we need other opinions. So today is a really good day.
Brown fills the seat vacated by Bill Ihlenfeld, who recently resigned from the Senate and was confirmed yesterday by the U.S. Senate as the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District.
