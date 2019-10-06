Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.