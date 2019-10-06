BLUEFIELD, Va. — One local historical home is welcoming guests for a chilling evening of haunting history.
The Saunders House Center is welcoming guests to the Twisted History event, which will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on October 10, 11, and 12. Hosted by the Graham Historical Society, the event will allow guests to come face to face with the ghosts of former area residents.
The ghosts consist of seven local actors, that will tell their eerie stories of their lives before passing. The memories that the ghosts detail are real historical events of both West Virginia and Virginia.
The actors include Cici Dyer playing Vicie Sanders, Jacqueline Collins playing Rosie Trigg, McKenzi Barnett playing Molly Tynes, Margaret Caldwell playing Emma Smith Yost, Miles and Noah Munique playing newspaper boys, and Vain Colby playing Rev. Hugh T. McGill.
“I’ve always been an actor,” Noah, 14, said. Starting from childhood, Noah and Miles’ mother saw the boys’ love for acting. Noah, the older, paved the way for the boys’ acting career as his younger brother Miles, 11, is following in his steps.
Growing in his acting Noah has performed at the Chuck Mathena Center, Bluefield College, and more.
“I love the nostalgia of this and being with great actors. I’m looking forward to this year’s event,” Noah said, of his favorite part of acting in the spooky event.
“The excitement. This is my first time doing this,” Miles said, of his favorite part.
Beginning the tour guests will meet Vicie and Rosie who will recount life in the Sanders house after its building. Both Vicie and Rosie were real people that inhabited the home in the 1900s when it sat on thousands of acres of farmland.
Next guests will meet Molly who will tell her heroic tale of aiding the town of Wytheville, Va., from an attack by Union soldiers. While in this room visitors can hear Molly describe the true event of how one woman, and her horse, Fashion, saved Wytheville.
After the whirlwind of Molly’s tale guests are swept away to meet Yost, who tells the tale of Bluefield, Va., growing into what it is now. Emma described her wedding day where she, of Bluefield, W. Va., married Wingo Yost, of Graham, Va., prior to the name change of Bluefield.
Emma’s wedding, which took place on July 12, 1924, was declared the Marriage of the Bluefields, and officially changed Graham’s name, to Bluefield. After meeting Emma, guests are taken upstairs to meet dueling newspaper boys.
The boys represent the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and the Sunset Times. The boys describe the competition between the historical newspaper merchant boys that would stand on a street corner. They also describe the Granada theatre robbery which took place on February 9, 1938.
The final stop of the ghost tour takes people to Rev. Hugh, who painfully recounts the accident which cost him his life. On October 13, 1985, Hugh’s church choir bus struck a Norfolk Southern train near Bramwell, which resulted in the death of 4 and injuries of 25.
The cost of the tour is five dollars per person. For more information find the Sanders House on Facebook at @thesandershousecenter.
