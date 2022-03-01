PRINCETON — A drive-by shooting that injured one man this past weekend was still under investigation Monday.
The shooting occurred about 4:30 p.m. Saturday at a Kee Street park, according to Lt. E.T. Pugh of the Princeton Police Department.
A 19-year-old male whose name was not released was struck once, Pugh said. The injury was not life threatening, and he was treated at Princeton Community Hospital.
The vehicle involved in the shooting was later recovered, and a search is underway for a suspect, Pugh said. No motive for the shooting has been determined.
An earlier person of interest had purchased the vehicle and listed it for sale online, but he is not a suspect now, Pugh stated.
“Once we straightened it out, it was innocent,” he said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.