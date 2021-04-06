WELCH — A recent saturation patrol near the state line in McDowell and Buchanan counties netted multiple arrests, officials said Tuesday.
Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriffs Office and the Buchannon County Sheriffs Office conducted the saturation patrol on April 2 due to a large number of complaints of drug activity in the area of the Jolo area of McDowell County, according to McDowell County Sheriff James "Boomer" Muncy.
Muncy said the saturation patrol led to the following arrests:
• Lisa Day, 44, of Jolo, was arrested on warrants for maintaining a dwelling for the use of selling narcotics. Muncy said she was arraigned before Magistrate Steve Cox and a bond of $10,000 was set.
• Don McClanahan, 36, of Jolo, was arrested on warrants for fugitive of justice out of Buchannon County. Muncy said he was arraigned before Magistrate Richard VanDyke and no bond was set. He is awaiting transport back to Virginia.
• Ronald Stacy, 23, of Jolo, was arrested for driving revoked for DUI and was arraigned before Magistrate Richard VanDyke on a $500 bond. Muncy said bond was made and Stacy is awaiting trial.
• Aaron Addair, 34, of Raysal, was arrested for prohibited person carrying a firearm and was arraigned before Magistrate Richard VanDyke on a $1,000 bond. Muncy said bond was made and Addair is awaiting trial.
In a separate incident, Muncy said deputies with the McDowell County Sheriffs Office conducted a traffic stop in the Vallscreek area of McDowell County and arrested Jeffery Perkins, 41, of Berwind for no seatbelt, no insurance, improper registration, driving revoked for DUI and unlawful possession of a schedule I and schedule II controlled substance. Muncy said he was arraigned before Magistrate Steve Cox and a bond of $2,500was set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.