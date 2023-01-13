ATHENS — The honor of being named the Grand Groundhog Watcher for the Concord University Groundhog Day Breakfast has been awarded 42 times since the breakfast started in 1978.
On Thursday, February 2, the 2023 Concord University Groundhog Day Breakfast will see Princeton businessman and Princeton Community Hospital Board of Directors Chairman Rusty Sarver receive the honor.
“It’s an honor to be recognized by your alma mater in this way,” Sarver said.
Sarver is a 1989 graduate of Princeton Senior High School and a 1994 graduate of Concord with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing.
“I haven’t written my speech yet but I’ll focus on how Concord has shaped my life due to the education I received from there,” he said .
Sarver, in addition to his civic honors, is co-owner of Main Street Builders, Cloverleaf Properties and Eastern Door and Glass, all of Princeton.
Rusty is a member of Johnston Chapel Baptist Church. He has been married to his wife, Andrea, for almost 25 years. Together they have a son, Grant, who is currently a college junior studying engineering. In his spare time, Rusty enjoys fishing and farming.
The Concord Charlie tradition was originated in 1978 by the late Professor R.T. “Tom” Hill. As chairman of both the geography department and the Appalachian Studies program at Concord, Hill started the Groundhog Day Breakfast as a means to celebrate a bit of Appalachian heritage and highlight the program.
Cost per person for this year’s breakfast is $20. Reservations are required and may be made online at concord.edu/groundhog or by calling the Office of Advancement at 304-384-6311. Please reserve your spot by Friday, January 27.
