ATHENS — Presented with a unique opportunity, Rusty Sarver made a powerful and at times emotional case for training a new generation of nurses in the unlikely venue of a Groundhog Day breakfast earlier this month.
The successful Princeton businessman and newly-minted “Grand Groundhog Watcher” delivered one of the most unique acceptance talks in the 44-year history of the breakfast when he returned to his alma mater in Athens on the morning of Feb. 2.
“I said I wasn’t going to cry. I’m really going to try not to cry,” he said at the start of his talk, his voice already beginning to crack.
With attention riveted on him in the dining room of Pais Fellowship Hall at University Point, he described a fateful day in October 1989 when he was a Concord business student.
He said, “I was in Mrs. (Margaret) Edmund’s accounting class here at Concord … and I walked out to the parking lot … and my dad was there. I was, like, ‘Oh-oh.’ That’s where he told me that my girlfriend was in a car accident.”
Andrea, his girlfriend and future wife, was 17 at the time. The accident resulted in paralysis. She was admitted to Princeton Community Hospital.
Sarver remembered saying to himself, “No way. That’s just not what I had planned. But, you know, sometimes God has other plans. and as a Christian, you can go through that walk, because you know you’re never alone.”
He continued, “The fall of 1989 was the start of a deep appreciation for Princeton Community Hospital. In those two weeks … Andrea received very good care — which was really advanced for the time.”
“There just happened to be a doctor there, for a short period of time, a neurologist, that was able to fuse the C5-C6 (segments of the) spinal column. … They did it right there at Princeton.”
Describing the fortunate coincidence of the presence of that specialist, Sarver said, “That’s where everything lines up. That’s where my faith lines up.”
He said that a PCH staff member at the time allowed him to use a broom closet to nap in, and to think in, while Andrea was in the intensive care unit. It probably broke some rules, but Sarver was grateful.
“October 20 was my birthday,” he recalled. “And in that broom closet is where, as a Christian, I was saved. … Obviously, it (the hospital) has a deep meaning for me.”
“The next year,” he said, “Andrea became a student here at Concord. and we quickly were known as ‘the tall guy and the girl in the wheelchair.’ That’s how everybody knew us. … We accepted it, and it was fine.”
“Being part of a small school helped out in so many ways for us,” Sarver said. “You never get where you are by yourself. There are several people at here Concord (who) helped us get there … in particular, the security staff.”
“Concord is a team,” he said. “People, coming together.”
He recalled cooperation from the college’s late security chief, James “Dobber” McCabe, and from a now-retired staff member who physically lifted Andrea out of her wheelchair when necessary to get her into classrooms in those days before ADA compliance was mandated.
“Everybody knows Big Will Johnson,” Sarver said with a smile. “It was cumbersome, coming to school. If it wasn’t for Will Johnson, she would never have made it.”
“We both do feel that we have received a quality education here at Concord. It’s helped us excel, to succeed. … We also feel like Concord is a good value, and a good return on investment.”
“It’s hard to believe that it’s been 30 years since we graduated from Concord,” he said. “It really seems like it was only yesterday.”
Sarver soon put his business degree to work in the Mercer County area. A biography released by Concord lists him as co-owner of Main Street Builders, Eastern Door and Glass, Cloverleaf Properties, Eastern Aluminum Fabrication, Longview Properties and Melrose Enterprises.
He also said in his speech that volunteer work for the community was important to him.
Concord Vice President of Advancement Sarah Turner said, “Probably his biggest volunteer role has been with Princeton Community Hospital.”
Sarver said fellow Concord alumnus Dewey Russell asked him in 2011 to consider joining the hospital’s board of directors. Sarver has served as president of the board since 2017.
Sarver said, “I readily accepted the invitation, as a way to give back to the place that I love and care about so much, that meant so much to us.”
He described the hospital’s acquisition this winter by WVU Medicine, then said, “Just like Concord, PCH, in my opinion, still has that small, personal touch and feel.”
“PCH is still PCH. We’re a member of a big organization, but I hope our board still has that ‘small feel.’ We still wanted to have that ‘small feel.’“
He told the breakfast group, “I know that it’s hard for a lot of us to get excited about health care, but it does make me excited, when I can see what it’s going to do for our area and our community.”
“But, there is one key thing that we need,” he said. “Not just nursing staff, but a lot of passionate health care workers. … But, in particular, nursing.”
The West Virginia Hospital Association reported that there were 205,000 vacant registered nurse jobs nationally as of mid-December. The state of West Virginia is currently licensed for 6,678 beds but the state can only currently staff 4,640 beds.
“That’s for a population of 1.8 million,” Sarver said. “That’s not a real good statistic, all right.”
He said that represents a drop from last August of 17 percent of “staffed beds.”
He said he thought about how his former Concord economics professor, the late Dr. John Minnick, described such a situation. Sarver said, “That’s a good ol’ fashioned Econ 101 supply-and-demand problem right there.”
“So how do we fix it?” he asked rhetorically. “Education!”
That led to his final point, referring to Concord’s new Bachelor of Science in Nursing program. He expressed appreciation to university president Dr. Kendra Boggess for overseeing the program’s launch, and to state legislators for providing funding.
“I honestly don’t think, the youth in our area, and other areas, know that you can come here to Concord (or) you can go to other local colleges, and get the education you need to (become) a nurse,” Sarver said.
“It’s our job, it’s our duty … to get out in the schools and teach these kids (that) we need nurses.”
“We’re happy to talk with anybody who will listen to try to solve the nursing problem,” he said. and if we don’t train them now — who’s going to take care of me? I’m a big old guy! Somebody’s got to take care of me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.