BLUEFIELD — Santa Claus is making one last stop in Bluefield next week before he heads back to the North Pole.
Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson said Santa will be at the Holiday of Lights on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 6 p.m., participating in his “last big event,” then returning to his home to help the elves get ready for Christmas.
The event is coordinated with a night when the Holiday of Lights is open for walk-throughs, trolley rides, hay rides and tractor rides to enjoy the light show.
“We will have food trucks there and heating barrels,” Marson said, as well as hot chocolate.
“Bring your dogs and families and walk through the park and have a great night,” he said.
The kids can talk to Santa and put in their last-minute Christmas wishes and can take a hayride or trolley ride through the park for only $2.
“We are super excited,” Marson said of the family event.
Santa and the food trucks will be in the parking lot at the entrance to City Park.
Donations will be taken as well, and all the money will go back into making Bluefield, already officially designated at West Virginia’s Christmas City, a holiday destination every year.
In the downtown area, the Ferris wheel and skating rink will remain open (6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday) until Jan. 1.
The Holiday of Lights will offer one more night of walk-throughs, and trolley and hayrides on Jan. 1.
Marson said the huge light display will most likely remain open during the first week of January.
