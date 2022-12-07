BRUSHFORK — Lakeside Auction was at Brushfork Elementary School on Tuesday giving out gifts to students.
This is the second year the company has done this event for Brushfork students, but Lakeside Auction owner Samantha Patrick said they have been doing this event at other schools in Tazewell County for longer.
“This is our tenth year coming up here because I am actually from here, born and raised,” said Patrick. “I started the auction house in Covington, Georgia, and we’re just led by God to come up here and give out toys.”
Patrick said that they previously were set up outside the Pocahontas Post Office, and they didn’t have quite the turnout they were hoping for until they heard that Brushfork may be in need of their service.
“A friend of ours runs the Girl Scouts here in Bluefield, and she said that this school had a need for toys,” she said.
The gifts Patrick and her Lakeside team give out are all donations that they accept all year in preparation for these events that they do at the schools.
“All of this comes from our customers, and we get them from our sellers who come to our auction,’ said Patrick. “We take donations from January 1 all the way to December 1.”
This year, they had thousands of toys donated, and Patrick said she and her team are very grateful that they are able to provide this to kids who need it through her business.
Brushfork Elementary’s principal, Amy Rickman, said she was so thrilled to have Lakeside back for a second year.
“This means the world to the Brushfork kids,” said Rickman. “This is my first year here, so I’m really excited to get to experience this event this year.”
Rickman said Lakeside are the ones who contacted them to be able to come provide this event for them again, and she said that she was happy to oblige for her students.
“This just makes my heart happy, and it means the work to provide for kids who maybe will not get as much for as others for Christmas,” she said.
When the students went into the event, they all lit up with joy and excitement.
Brushfork student Ayden Walker said, “I’m most excited about the presents and candy, and I just really like the presents and stuff.”
He also said that he was excited to meet Santa and the Grinch.
Another student, Trenton Surface said, “I’m excited just to have a good time and talk and stuff.”
He got to participate in this event last year where he said he got one of his favorite toys, which was a dinosaur set that he had to build.
Aurora Anderson also got to participate last year, and she said that she was able to finish a collection with the toys she got last year.
“I got a Barbie Dream High doll, and I was really excited because I had all the pieces to it but the last character, and that was the one I needed,” she said.
She was also really excited about talking to Santa so she could ask for slime for Christmas, but she said she was scared to meet the Grinch because of his tricky ways of taking presents.
Rickman was really pleased with how the event turned out, and she said that she hopes to continue this tradition in the coming years to give her students fun Christmases.
— Contact Kassidy Brown at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.