BLUEFIELD — Santa recently enjoyed riding a fire engine through the streets of Bluefield, so he is planning a visit next Tuesday to a new musical Christmas tree in downtown Bluefield.
Santa is making a special stop Dec. 22 at the new tree located near the Tailyard dog park in downtown Bluefield. There will be hot cocoa, candy canes and a photo opportunity with Santa from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. that day. The visit is being sponsored by Grants Supermarket, K&K Music and the City of Bluefield.
In compliance with the governor’s mandate, social distancing and masks will be required during this event.
Mayor Ron Martin, who is also co-owner of Grants Supermarket, said the idea for the Dec. 22 visit came about after Santa’s ride through the city and other outdoor events.
“Santa was so well received,” Martin recalled. “There were children all over the place who had a blast.”
Martin said he recently sat outside with friends in the parking lot near the Christmas tree, had sandwiches from the nearby RailYard restaurant and enjoyed the tree’s light of music show.
“We sat there and had a good time while social distancing,” Martin recalled.
People who come to Santa’s upcoming visit will be able to practice social distancing thanks to the large parking lot near the tree.
“Everybody can be outside and we can distance appropriately,” Martin said. “We wanted to try and bring a little normal Christmas behavior to the kids in the area.”
The new Christmas tree, which was inspired by similar attractions at Dollywood, plays holiday music in time with a light show. The daily shows begin at 6 p.m. and continue until 10 p.m.
“It’s fantastic,” said Matt Knowles, one of the owners of K&K Music. “But no tree is complete without Santa. Our family has been in business here since 1926. We’ve been a part of this community for years, and it’s just good to give back. The city is putting a lot of effort into it.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
