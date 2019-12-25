BLUEFIELD — During his busiest night of the year, the jolly old elf himself stopped by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph to talk all things Christmas.
Despite the warm temperatures and lack of snow Mr. Claus still made this annual trek across the world to deliver sparkling gifts to all boys and girls. Partnered with his faithful band of reindeer, the Christmas icon slid down chimneys and dropped off presents to houses of many cultures.
As for what children are asking for, boys and girls are sticking to the classics.
“The oldest gifts of all is still the Barbie. Lego’s are very popular as well,” Claus said.
As he receives countless letters from the world’s children, he knows each and every request that is sent his way. Making sure that no request is left unheard, Saint Nicholas opens each and every letter, text, and email to take notes of all desired presents.
“They have been a lot of requests of bikes, scooters, and a lot of hoverboards as well,” Claus said.
After hearing the desires of all children there is one request that stands out from the rest. Rather than focusing on objects, this gift focuses on the wholesome meaning of Christmas.
“There was a little girl that I met that just wanted to have everybody together and at home as a family for Christmas. She was about seven years old. She didn’t ask for a gift she just wanted everyone together,” Claus said.
Regarding North Pole affairs, Claus discussed the legendary lead reindeer’s diet. What is it exactly that Rudolph eats to keep him in tip-top shape for Christmas?
“He loves his oats but when he needs extra energy he’ll have radishes and carrots,” Claus said.
As he and the elves work throughout the stables feeding and petting each reindeer, Claus can’t help but show extra affection to one hooved friend in particular. Though he loves Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen, and Rudolph, all equally, one old friend holds a special spot.
“Dasher is my favorite. He’s been with Santa the longest,” Claus said.
As Santa, Mrs. Claus, the elves, and the reindeer work tirelessly during the holidays they above all wish everyone a very Merry Christmas.
