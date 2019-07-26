LASHMEET — While collecting garbage in the Lashmeet area, two Lusk Disposal sanitation workers made contact Thursday with an unknown substance.
According to Mercer County Emergency Services Director Tim Farley, the two employees, “Had an adverse reaction and some symptoms,” to the substance.
After the reaction, the two were transported to a local hospital for medical care where blood work was done. According to Lusk Disposal Manager David Elmore, the test results of the two employees came back normal.
At the time of their hospitalization, the two employees were, “In no distress and breathing fine,” Farley said.
According to Elmore, the two workers were picking up garbage in Lashmeet when the packer on the garbage truck compressed a bag resulting in it busting. As it busted, the two were met with a dust-like substance.
Emergency responders were attempting to track the unknown substance Thursday morning, but the load was dumped in a landfill, according to Farley.
The Green Valley Glenwood Fire Department was dispatched to investigate at the Lusk Disposal landfill. Also responding was Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.
But since the substance is now, “mixed in with everything,” tracking down the substance will be difficult to do, Farley said.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.