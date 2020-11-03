By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
AVONDALE — Sandy River Middle School in McDowell County will be closed until Tuesday, Nov. 13, due to a positive COVID-19 case and staffing shortages associated with required quarantines.
According to a statement released Tuesday by the McDowell County Board of Education, health officials have confirmed one positive coronavirus case at the middle school. The statement said the school will be closed for on campus instruction for students until Nov. 23.
“Please understand that the campus must be closed due to the number of staff quarantined,” the statement said. “Sandy River Middle School does not have the substitute availability for teachers to ensure on campus instruction can safely take place for the 14 day period.”
The statement said staff who are not quarantined by the McDowell County Health Department will return to campus on Wednesday, November 4.
The statement added that the confirmed case is believed to have resulted from community events and/or contact and not from infection transmissions within the school.
