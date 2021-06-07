BLUEFIELD, Va. — A historic home that was shut down last year by a pandemic has reopened its doors to the public, and it’s reminding the public that it has a railroad museum right next door.
A new sign was going up Thursday for the Norfolk & Western Railway Museum, which is housed in a building next to the Sanders House in Bluefield, Va. The work was delayed when a bucket truck scheduled to hoist the metal sign into position proved to be too short, so a search started for an alternative.
Sanders House curator Gail Cook said the sign was purchased so more people would know that there was a railroad museum to visit as well as the historic house and other structures on the property.
Two businesses at the Bluefield Commercialization Station, Bluefield Metal Art and Powder Coating, fabricated the sign waiting to go into place.
“I drew it up and cut it out, and David (Hounshell) put the pretty black on it,” said Josh Boyd of Bluefield Metal Art.
The railroad museum is housed in a two-story building. Its curator, Larry Akers, said it was founded 10 years ago and was closed for a time, but it reopened about three years ago. It has a variety of local railroad artifacts such as a caboose operator’s chair that children like to sit in, tools and other memorabilia. He finds potential railroad exhibits at area flea markets, and sellers know to bring items to his attention.
Besides the artifacts, the museum has detailed miniature train layouts on both of its floors. On the first floor, visitors can see a layout showing a generalized view of a small mining town, Akers said.
“I took elements of Boissevain (Va.) and the old Boissevain tipple,” he stated. “I worked a fall and a winter on this two years ago.”
Akers also pointed out a replica of the old Pocahontas Fuel Store where his grandfather, Harry Akers, once worked. The layout along with its train bring forth a lot of memories for visitors. In one instance, a pair of elderly ladies saw the miniature Boissevain coal tipple and remembered seeing how it was lit up at night when they were little girls.
On the second floor, visitors can see what looks like an aerial view of 1950s Bluefield. Besides part of the Norfolk Southern rail yard, Akers has replicated the railroad’s Bluefield headquarters, the old Matz Hotel, theaters and other landmarks.
“This is the Bluefield that I grew up in,” he said.
The Sanders House offered tours every week until the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to close along with other local attractions.
“We are now open for our summer tours,” Cook stated. “We’re open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12 to 4 p.m. and on the second week of the month, we’re open Wednesday to Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m.”
Tours of the Sanders House are $5 per person.
