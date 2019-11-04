BLUEFIELD, Va. — With the holiday spirit filling the atmosphere, residents and vendors from across the two Virginia’s enjoyed the 5th annual Holiday Bazaar at the Sanders House, on Sunday.
“This is the biggest bazaar that we’ve had so far with over 40 vendors and hundreds of people coming through,” organizer Terri Kammer said.
At the event vendors sold unique items ranging from hand made scrunchies, wreaths, cold weather accessories, apparel, skincare items, and much more. Sprawling through the historic home, the surrounding outbuildings, and the lawn, guests could explore the Sanders Home estate and see all the treasures that vendors had to offer.
“People have lived here all their lives and never been in to see the Sanders house another driving force is that we decorate for the holidays. We spend a lot of time. The most important thing is the partnership between all the people that come to the event,” Kammer said.
According to Kammer officials over the home partnered with other local nonprofits. For this year’s craft bazaar, partnerships included the Mercer County Humane Society, ALIVE Animal Services, and the Bluefield Union Mission.
Christmas trees, sparkling ornaments, and twinkling lights welcomed guests from one room to another setting the holiday theme. These decorations were perfectly executed by those of the Union Mission. To support mission a raffle was held with all proceeds going to the mission.
Of the vendors, one young lady showcased her creativity. Alexandra Giampocaro a local fifth-grader has been creating hundreds of scrunchies to offer guests a plethora of options.
“I really like scrunchies and my mom told me that we should start making them. It’s a really big thing right now,” Giampocaro said.
Giampocaro’s scrunchy themes include West Virginia University, Virginia Tech, the Graham G Men, holiday festivities, and many more.
Guests that browsed through the home may have seen the unique creations of Teresa Hicks. Wreaths for any occasion and home decor were hand made by Hicks and available for shoppers.
“We do wreaths and bows. We make them with deco mesh, with clothespins, we tie bows for packages and Christmas trees,” Hicks said.
Born and raised in Bluefield, Va., Hicks enjoyed having the opportunity to share her wares in her home town. What simply began as a hobby transformed into a creative passion that Hicks enjoys sharing with customers.
The bazaar also showcased how local friendships can aid in creativity. Hope Altizer, a local crafter, showcased her knitted and crocheted creations at the show.
According to Altizer her love for knitting started when she sought to create a blanket for a friend’s child. This evolved into her friendship with the owner of a local yarn shop who “taught her everything she knows” about her craft.
Guests of the bazaar also had first grabs at the 2020 Mercer County Humane Society calendar. This calendar has a 16-month spread which highlights a different animal each month that the society has saved.
Proceeds from calendar sales aid in the society’s animal saving efforts, according to Kim Bay, of the society. As a nonprofit, the society relies on grants, donations, and funds raised through calendar sales.
Though the society doesn’t have a tangible address those interested in the calenders can contact the society on Facebook at @MercerCoHumaneSociety or at Hickman’s Pharmacy in Princeton.
