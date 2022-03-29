BLUEFIELD — Bluefield Daily Telegraph Editor Samantha Perry has been named “Columnist of the Year” in the 2021 Best of CNHI editorial contest. This is the fifth year that Perry has won the “Columnist of the Year” award in the national competition.
The contest recognizes the individual and collective achievements of the company’s journalists in both print and digital categories. Perry previously won the “Columnist of the Year” award in 2019, 2016, 2015 and 2014.
Perry’s winning entry included columns about the problem of repeat violent offenders receiving light sentences by the judicial system; her brother’s ashes being scattered in the Bluestone River where he used to fish; a power outage in the middle of winter; and her appreciation of West Virginia culture.
“Samantha is a talented columnist who has previously won this award,” Daily Telegraph Publisher Fred Scheller said. “It’s a competitive category. To be honored so many times speaks volumes. It’s not easy to do.”
“I am extremely honored to receive this award,” Perry said. “CNHI has so many extraordinarily talented journalists, and I am proud to be a part of this newspaper family.
“I enjoy column writing because it lets me communicate with readers on a personal level,” Perry continued. “I love our state, our region and our culture. Most importantly, I love the people who live here. My weekend column allows me the opportunity to celebrate this pride.”
Perry won in the Division 1 category, which is made up of CNHI’s largest newspapers.
Perry’s weekly column appears in the Daily Telegraph’s “Weekend Edition” each Saturday.
A graduate of Montcalm High School and Bluefield State College, Perry began her career as a reporter for the Daily Telegraph in 1989. The following year, she was promoted to Lifestyles editor and remained in that role for a decade. In 2000, she was promoted to city editor, and one year later promoted again to managing editor. Today, she holds the highest position in the newsroom and is the first female to hold the editor’s role in the Telegraph’s 126-year history.
Perry resides in the small Mercer County community of Duhring with her husband, Jo, and her German shepherds, Cassie and Bear.
In addition to Perry’s award, the Daily Telegraph’s sister publication, the Register-Herald in Beckley, also had top finishes in the CNHI editorial competition with Register-Herald Editor Damon Cain being named “Designer of the Year” and Jenny Harnish winning the “Photographer of the Year” and “Video of the Year” categories.
