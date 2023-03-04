BLUEFIELD — Bluefield Daily Telegraph Editor Samantha Perry has been named “Columnist of the Year” in the 2022 Best of CNHI editorial contest. This is the sixth year that Perry has won the “Columnist of the Year” award in the national competition.
The contest recognizes the individual and collective achievements of the company’s journalists in both print and digital categories. Perry previously won the “Columnist of the Year” award in 2021, 2018, 2016, 2015 and 2014.
Perry’s winning entry included columns about handling a phone call from a reader who was angry with her neighbor; a shooting that claimed the life of a 13-year-old girl in Bluefield; and about an arrest being made in a 12-year-old homicide investigation in Mercer County.
“It is very gratifying to be recognized by my peers with this award,” Perry said. “Column writing is very personal and rewarding to me, as it allows the opportunity to share the stories, the culture and the soul of the Appalachian coalfields.
“CNHI has many incredibly talented journalists, and I am proud to be a part of this newspaper family,” Perry added.
Perry won in the Division 2 category of the 2022 competition.
Perry’s weekly column appears in the Daily Telegraph’s “Weekend Edition” each Saturday.
A graduate of Montcalm High School and Bluefield State College (now Bluefield State University), Perry began her career as a reporter for the Daily Telegraph in 1989. The following year, she was promoted to Lifestyles editor and remained in that role for a decade. In 2000, she was promoted to city editor, and one year later promoted again to managing editor. Today, she holds the highest position in the newsroom and is the first female to hold the editor’s role in the Telegraph’s 127-year history.
Perry resides in the small Mercer County community of Duhring with her husband, Joe, and her German shepherds, Cassie and Bear.
In addition to Perry’s award, the Daily Telegraph’s sister publication, the Register-Herald in Beckley, also had top finishes in the CNHI editorial competition with Register-Herald Photographer Rick Barbero being named “Photographer of the Year” and Jenny Harnish winning in the “Video of the Year” category.
Contest chairman Jim Zachary said, “CNHI is so proud of all the newspapers that participated in the Best of CNHI journalism awards competition this year. Winner selections were difficult because there was so much great work in each division and in each category. It is exciting to see so many great acts of journalism being committed in the communities served by CNHI newspapers across the country.”
CNHI, based in Montgomery, Alabama, is a leading provider of local news and information, offering a wide array of print and digital products in numerous communities in 22 states.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
