PRINCETON — Being able to be kind and greet people with a smile are two qualifications the Salvation Army is looking for in people who are ready to ring bells during the Christmas red kettle campaign.
The sound of bells and the sight of a Salvation Army red kettle outside of local stores are traditional parts of the holiday season. Volunteers often step up to help raise funds for Christmas activities and day-to-day aid for the needy, but the Salvation Army also hires bell ringers so people who need a temporary job during the holidays can raise some extra money.
“I just want to let the community know that these positions are available,” Capt. Dennis Smith of the Salvation Army said Friday. “Next week we’ll start ringing bells at just a few locations. By the middle of the month they’ll be ringing at Walmart and other places, so we’re really needing to get people hired or get volunteers. Any groups that want to volunteer, we’ll take them.”
Only a few people have signed up for red kettle work so far.
“Currently, we have six,” Smith said. “Last year I think it was 20 we started out with, so we’re way behind.”
People have said that the Salvation should not be hiring bell ringers and rely on volunteers. Smith stated that he agreed that volunteers are important, but it’s also important to provide some jobs. A job as bell ringer lasts about a month and a half.
“We want to make sure we don’t appear greedy,” he said. “We want to provide jobs. This is a way we can do it with our bell ringing efforts.”
Money raised by the red kettles goes into the Salvation Army’s general operating funds that helps pay for expenses such as food and utilities.
“We always want to invite people who are unsure if we can help them,” Smith said. “We want to encourage them to call. If we can help, we’re going to.”
People who want to apply as a bell ringer or volunteer can call 304-425-2971.
“All we’re asking them to do is stand at the kettle, ring the bell, greet people with a smile and be kind to them,” Smith concluded.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
